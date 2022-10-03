Ubiquity Promotes Key Executives to Meet Current and Future Growth

Appointments come as company further expands industry reach and global footprint

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / Ubiquity , the leading business process outsourcer (BPO) for highly complex industries, including fintech and healthcare, and one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., announced promotions and responsibility changes for Chief Executive Officer Matt Nyren's executive leadership team.

Amid Ubiquity's exponential growth, the board has promoted key executives to ensure that the organization is set up to deliver brand-elevating CX management across verticals at any scale.

As President and Chief Customer Officer, Sagar Rajgopal, who most recently served as Chief Operating Officer, is now responsible for overall revenue growth and driving client success through bespoke solution design, CX management, and business transformation strategy.

Corey Besaw, formerly President of Banking Operations, becomes the COO, unifying delivery excellence across all service offerings and business units under one global leader.

"When we founded Ubiquity 10 years ago, we had a vision of challenging the status quo of outsourcing," said Nyren. "We wanted to fundamentally shift what a BPO could be and do for our clients and for our team members. This reorganization enables us to remain client-centric at a scale we never imagined achieving so quickly."

The executive realignment occurs as Ubiquity cements its leadership position in fintech and expands its reach into new industries, including insurance, logistics and shipping, and utilities and green energy. The company announced recent partnerships with Synctera and Helix by Q 2 to provide Ubiquity services to their respective fintech and embedded finance clients. Since celebrating its 10th anniversary in April, Ubiquity opened two additional contact centers in the Philippines and a first office in India, surpassing 8,500 employees and on pace to hit 10,000 by the year's end.

"I am honored to serve as President of Ubiquity and also very excited to continue on this journey with our amazing teams and our boundary-busting clients," said Rajgopal. "At a time when businesses are struggling to cover rising costs, hire talent, and grow their footprint, Ubiquity stands ready to provide the CX management, industry-specific expertise, and strategic partnership that will not only help brands weather this storm but come out stronger, more agile, and better equipped to serve their customers."

Besaw added: "Exceptional service delivery can be harder to achieve as you grow-that's why companies come to us for help. As COO, I'm thrilled to expand our Center of Excellence model to every business unit we support today, or will in the future. No matter what our clients need, we are committed to delivering consistently high performance results across every solution and every industry."

