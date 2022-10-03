Meticulous Market Research Pvt Ltd.: Medical Aesthetics Market Worth $29.43 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research

REDDING, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Medical Aesthetics Market by Product (Facial Aesthetics, Body Contouring, Cosmetic Implants, Physician-dispensed Cosmeceuticals, Skin Aesthetics, Thread Lift) and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Medical Spas, Beauty Centers, Home Care) - Forecast to 2029', published by Meticulous Research, the medical aesthetics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2029 to reach $29.43 billion by 2029.





A major factor contributing to market growth is the increasing adoption of minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures. Surgical procedures such as facelifts and neck lifts have some concerns, including sagging skin, midface drooping, unwanted wrinkles & fine lines, loose neck skin, double chin, and nasolabial folds. Also, these surgeries are expensive. Hence, non-surgical cosmetic procedures are widely accepted due to their advantages over surgical procedures. Advancements in non-surgical and minimally invasive procedures are making them more accessible to people of all ages.

Cosmetic or aesthetic procedures are becoming increasingly popular among people of all ages globally. The increasing need to maintain and enhance one's physical appearance and look younger has boosted the adoption of aesthetic products and procedures globally. Fat reduction aesthetic devices can enhance the physical appearance of obese persons. Liposuction has become one of the key aesthetic procedures for fat reduction and obesity control.

Additionally, the growing demand for home-use aesthetic devices is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the players operating in the medical aesthetics market.

Medical Aesthetics Market: Future Outlook

The medical aesthetics market is segmented by product [facial aesthetic products (botulinum toxin, dermal fillers, chemical peels, microdermabrasion devices, acne treatment devices), body contouring devices (nonsurgical fat reduction devices, liposuction devices, cellulite reduction devices, body shaping), cosmetic implants (breast implants {silicon implants, saline implants}, facial implants, other implants), physician-dispensed cosmeceuticals, skin lighteners, and eyelash products, aesthetic skin devices (nonsurgical skin tightening devices, laser skin resurfacing devices, light therapy devices, micro-needling products), hair removal devices {laser hair removal devices, IPL hair removal devices}, tattoo removal devices, thread lift products, nail treatment laser devices)], end user (hospitals, clinics, and medical spas, beauty centers, home care settings) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market shares at the global and regional levels.

Based on product, the facial aesthetic product segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the segment's high growth are people's growing interest in enhancing their facial features and the wide availability of advanced facial aesthetics products. The botulinum toxin subsegment is expected to record the highest CAGR due to its efficacy and patient satisfaction.

Based on end user, the hospitals, clinics, and medical spas segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Major factors contributing to the growth of this segment are the rising demand for non-invasive aesthetic procedures among the aging and middle-aged populations and the proliferation of medical spas and clinics having infrastructure well-equipped with technologically advanced instruments/devices and skilled professionals.

Based on geography, Geographically, North America is estimated to dominate the overall medical aesthetics market in 2022, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The increasing demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive cosmetic procedures, high accessibility to advanced treatments, and easy adoption of technologically advanced products are major contributing factors to the regional market's growth. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Major factors contributing to the growth of this segment are the growing disposable incomes of middle-class households, people's growing interest in looking presentable and more beautiful for a longer period, the increasing popularity of anti-aging surgeries and cosmetic procedures, increased medical tourism, improved healthcare infrastructure, and the low cost of treatment.

Some of the key players operating in the medical aesthetics market are Cutera, Inc. (U.S.), Galderma SA (Switzerland), El.En. S.p.A. (Italy), Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany), Cynosure, LLC (U.S.), Mentor Worldwide LLC (U.S.), AbbVie Inc. (U.S.), Sisram Medical Ltd (Israel), Fotona D.O.O (Slovenia), Sientra, Inc. (U.S.), Sinclair Pharma (U.K.), Candela Corporation (U.S.), Sciton, Inc. (U.S.), Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.), and Solta Medical (U.S.).

