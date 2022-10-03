Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Early-Bird-Gelegenheit!? – Die große Gewinnchance am Tag der Deutschen Einheit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C99G ISIN: GB00BP6MXD84 Ticker-Symbol: R6C0 
Tradegate
03.10.22
16:38 Uhr
26,510 Euro
+1,030
+4,04 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 50
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SHELL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHELL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,50526,51017:15
26,50526,51516:46
PR Newswire
03.10.2022 | 16:22
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Levi, Ray & Shoup, Inc.: Shell plc chooses LRS Managed Services to enable Cloud Print and Scan Management

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi Ray & Shoup, Inc. (LRS) announced today that Shell plc ("Shell") has selected the LRS Enterprise Cloud Printing Service, a fully managed service provided by LRS Output Management, to provide and run their print and scan management for approximately 90,000 Shell end-users for the duration of a five-year agreement.

Using the LRS cloud printing service, Shell's internet-only connected end-users will be able to print and/or scan using Shell's four strategic end-user device platforms including Windows, Mac, iOS and Android.

Key components of the LRS Managed Service include:

  • A print vendor neutral solution for approximately 10,000 global print/scan hardware devices.
  • Secure Pull Print, Push Print and Scan Workflows authenticated against OpenID.
  • Internet based print support for mobile workers using smartphones, tablets, and other devices.
About LRS

LRS is a privately held U.S. company with corporate headquarters located in Springfield, Illinois, USA. Remote offices are located throughout the United States and in key geographic regions around the world. More than half of the Fortune 1000 companies rely on industry leading LRS solutions, with products in use in over 30 countries. Industry analyst groups recognize LRS as a global IT leader and Software Magazine consistently ranks LRS as one of the top software companies in the world. For more information about LRS, visit www.LRS.com.

LRS and the LRS chevron logo are registered trademarks of Levi, Ray & Shoup, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

Shannon Heisler
217-793-3800
Shannon.heisler@lrs.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shell-plc-chooses-lrs-managed-services-to-enable-cloud-print-and-scan-management-301638992.html

SHELL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.