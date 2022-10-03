Researchers in Egypt have developed a synthesis method that uses the high microwave absorbance of silicon carbide content in rice straw ash and takes just 60 seconds to produce sodium iron phosphates-carbon nanocomposites (NaFePO4-C), which can be used as sodium ion battery cathodes and as symmetric supercapacitors.Sodium-ion batteries offer considerable advantages in terms of raw material costs and safety, but manufacturing costs need to fall further in order for them to compete on par with the ubiquitous lithium-ion chemistry, particularly in stationary and large-scale storage applications. ...

