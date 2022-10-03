Regulatory News:

Transition (Euronext Paris: AAC) (Paris:TRAN) announces today that its Interim Financial Report for the six-month period ending June 30, 2022 is now available and has been filed with the French market regulator Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF). This document may be found on and downloaded from the Company's corporate website (spactransition.com) in the Investors section.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005460/en/

Contacts:

Contact société: contact@spactransition.com

Contact presse: Martzner@image7.fr ou afmalrieu@image7.fr