VAZIVA SAS: HALF YEAR RESULTS 2022: STRONG GROWTH IN SALES AND EARNINGS

-- SALES: x 2,6

-- EBITDA: 470 KEUR

-- NET MARGIN 3,1%

Paris, September 28, 2022 - 6:00 p.m. - Vaziva (ISIN code FR0014007T10), a pioneer in the dematerialization of social endowments, today published its half-year results for 2022.

30.06.22 31.07.21* In KEUR Acc . period Acc . period Change Non audited results 6 MONTHS 7 MONTHS REVENUES 6 921 2 639 +162,2% GROSS MARGIN 1 175 485 EBITDA 470 (143,6) OPERATING INCOME 229 (145) EARNINGS 214 (173)

In the first half of 2022, Vaziva recorded strong growth in revenues. This performance demonstrates the relevance of its global payment gateways' offer to companies and employees in a booming employees benefits market.

Strong business momentum

As at 30 June 2022, Vaziva achieved a turnover of EUR6,921k, an increase of 162.2% compared to 31 July 2021. 90% of the business was generated by holiday grants, 5% by leisure grants and 5% by other grants. In a context of change marked by a shift in the employees benefits market, the growth is quite significant, reaching 310 companies under management, and to +110,000 MasterCard users by 30 June 2022. The marketing actions carried out by Vaziva throughout the first half of the year have directly contributed to strengthening the reputation of the social fintech, whose positioning favours the purchasing power of employees: the 4.6/5 rating awarded by cardholders confirms the innovation, information and reliability provided to end users.

Increase of KPI

Driven by the ramp-up of its 360-degree offer, Vaziva crossed its operating profitability threshold in the first half of 2022. Thanks to an increase in gross margin combined with tight control of payroll and external costs, EBITDA came to EUR470K.

After taking into account depreciation, amortization and provisions of EUR141,000, operating profit for H1 2022 was EUR229,000, compared with an operating loss of EUR145,000 for the period from H1 2021. The net result for H1 2022, which takes into account a financial result of (5) KEUR, amounts to 214 KEUR.

Strong balance sheet structure

At 30 June 2022, the gross debt to its main electronic money supplier was EUR1,471k. Cash and cash equivalents increased significantly from EUR1,902k at 31 December 2021 to EUR2,554k at 30 June 2022. Net cash amounted to EUR1,083k.

Shareholders' equity increased by EUR13,500k with the contribution of the software LOGEOS and the related share issue premium to EUR17,498k.

Development opportunities

Vaziva's recent listing on the Euronext ACCESSTM in August will enable the fintech to strengthen its reputation while accelerating its commercial deployment. Following on from a first half of the year marked by strong commercial momentum, the social endowment pure player is confident that it will continue to grow in the second half of the year, in particular by expanding its offering to a clientele of key accounts and SMIs.

In the second half of 2022, Vaziva will also start rolling out its solution in Europe, with the Iberian Peninsula as its priority. In this respect, the fintech, which expects to see the first seeds of its European investments in the second half of 2023, intends to accelerate its recruitment policy by strengthening its sales and IT staff in France and Spain.

Next report: 2022 annual sales: 22 February 2023, after trading session. About Vaziva

Vaziva is the new generation issuer of holiday vouchers, gift vouchers and lunch vouchers on a Mastercard® managed payment card for Staff councils or unions (CSE), human resources dpt (HR), companies and public bodies. This card can be used on the international Mastercard® network.

