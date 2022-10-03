Anzeige
Montag, 03.10.2022
Early-Bird-Gelegenheit!? – Die große Gewinnchance am Tag der Deutschen Einheit!
WKN: 919730 ISIN: CH0012221716 Ticker-Symbol: ABJ 
Lang & Schwarz
03.10.22
19:50 Uhr
24,980 Euro
-1,750
-6,55 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
SMI
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ABB LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABB LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,86025,10019:51
0,0000,00008:00
GlobeNewswire
03.10.2022 | 18:53
124 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Adjustment of warrants in ABB Ltd in connection with the distribution of shares

In connection with the distribution of shares in ABB Ltd, attached warrants
with ABB Ltd share (ABB) as underlying will be recalculated. The recalculations
will be effective as from October 4, 2022. 



Please see the attached sheets for information about the new terms and
conditions for the warrants. 



Please contact the issuer for detailed information about the recalculation.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1092959
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
