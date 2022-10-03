3 HTi, LLC: iSEEK Corporation and 3 HTi Join Forces to Deliver CADSEEK Geometric Search & Analytics in North America

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / 3 HTi and iSEEK Corporation are combining their service and technology capabilities to deliver CADseek applications for shape-based search and analytics. 3 HTi is now iSEEK's exclusive representative in the United States and Canada. The two companies will kick off their relationship at the PTC User Conference in Orlando, Florida from October 3rd through the 6th.

"PLMs are great tools for CAD data management and security. CAD file search has always been a limitation to part reuse initiatives. Our clients struggle with sifting through duplicate parts when searching their CAD databases. Also, accessing knowledge from similar existing designs, such as cost, supplier, warranty, or manufacturing information would provide significant efficiency for implementing new part designs. CADseek is a technology that addresses these limitations in a unique and powerful way," says Garry Hoffman, Principal, of 3 HTi.

Regardless of a technology's capability, though, it still requires knowledgeable execution. "We pursued 3 HTi as a partner for implementation because of their proven ability to implement winning digital transformation strategies for design and engineering organizations" says Dr. Abir Qamhiyah, CEO of iSEEK Corporation.

Together, iSEEK and 3 HTi provide the knowledge and technology to solve the complex challenges of both finding existing duplication and avoiding new redundancies with CADseek's geometry-based search and analytics. Rather than rely on attributes such as surface area, volume or number of holes, CADseek captures the complex shape of every part or assembly at the resolution of CAD and transforms that rich data into a numerical CADseek signature. Being numerical has the benefit of being highly scalable.

About 3 HTi

Based in Mt. Laurel, NJ 3 HTi has been helping discrete manufacturers transform their businesses since 2002. As a platinum level PTC reseller in the US and Canada 3 HTi's PLM team has assisted a broad range of clients in almost every manufacturing industry and was the first PTC reseller to sell, implement and deploy Windchill PLM.

About iSEEK Corporation

With offices in Ames, Iowa and currently serves customers in many industries including transportation, heavy equipment, aerospace, appliances, fixtures, medical equipment, construction, electronics, extrusions and precision manufacturing.

