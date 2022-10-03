MDB Capital Holdings Hires Tony Dammicci as Chief Experience Officer

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, a privately held Public Venture Capital platform with the objective of growing the public venture marketplace and optimizing the way meaningful technologies are financed and built, today announced the hiring of Tony Dammicci as Chief Experience Officer for its wholly owned subsidiary, Public Ventures, LLC.

"The quality of our member experience is fundamental to our vision of building the premier community-oriented public venture capital platform, Public Ventures," said Christopher Marlett, MDB Capital Holdings CEO and Chairman. "Tony brings the right combination of brand, marketing and community-building expertise to accelerate our efforts and we could not be more excited and fortunate to have an executive with his experience join our firm."

Mr. Dammicci is a seasoned executive with nearly 30 years of experience building global and domestic membership communities, as well as strategic branding, marketing and public relations. He recently served as Chief Marketing Officer for YPO (formerly Young Presidents' Organization), leading the brand repositioning and member program marketing initiatives for the global community of more than 33,000 chief executives in 140 countries.

Immediately prior to joining MDB, Mr. Dammicci served as Chief Marketing Officer for Collective 54, the global mastermind community for professional services firms and Capital 54, a growth capital, exit and board advisory services firm. He also previously served in executive leadership as the Chief Marketing Officer for the TM Restaurant Group, Vice President for Marketing and Public Relations for SCAD (the international art and design university), and President, COO and CEO for several marketing agencies of Omnicom Group (OMC), the world's leading advertising and marketing communications services company.

"We have a unique opportunity with Public Ventures to bring together an extraordinary community of purpose-driven investors to elevate promising young technology companies. I'm excited to lead the curation of a rewarding and satisfying experience that will enable our members to achieve meaning and impact beyond personal wealth," said Mr. Dammicci.

Mr. Dammicci holds a BA in Journalism-Advertising from the University of Oklahoma and is a graduate of the Omnicom Senior Management Program in Organizational Leadership. He also serves as an advisor to the Alex Townsend Memorial Foundation.

About MDB Capital Holdings, LLC

MDB was founded in 1997 with the purpose of backing visionary technology, inventors, and technology entrepreneurs via a new form of public venture capital that finances pre-revenue, early-stage companies through early public offerings, primarily listed on NASDAQ. After successfully launching 16 companies under this public venture model, MDB believes the natural next step is to become a public entity and attract investors who share its vision to continue to launch new platform technologies into the public markets. MDB currently has two wholly owned subsidiaries, Public Ventures, LLC ("Public Ventures') and Patentvest, Inc. ("Patentvest'), and a majority-owned company that is also a partner company, Invizyne Technologies, Inc. ("Invizyne'). MDB is also in the process of expanding the business scope of Public Ventures, an SEC registered and FINRA member broker dealer, to include self-clearing capabilities to enhance its investment banking services to both issuers and investors. For more information, please visit www.mdb.com.

