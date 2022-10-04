Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2022) - Scope Carbon Corp. (CSE: SCPE) ("Scope" or the "Company") announces that it has granted a total of 1,500,000 stock options to directors, officers, consultants and advisors. The stock options granted are exercisable to purchase a common share of the Company at a price of $0.60 per share for a term of 5 years and subject to Scope's vesting terms.

About Scope Carbon Corp.

Scope is a technology company located in Vancouver, British Columbia and is focused on the commercial development of its AI-driven image software, which the Company intends to use for the identification and estimation of carbon-based lifeforms and carbon emissions, both key components in the identification of carbon credits.

The Company is currently focused on the commercial development of its Technology through its research and development program, to expand its capabilities and provide a one-tool solution in carbon mapping.

