

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region of Japan were up 2.8 percent on year in September, the Ministry of Communications and Internal Affairs said on Tuesday.



That was in line with expectations and down from 2.9 percent in August.



Core consumer prices accelerated 2.9 percent on year, exceeding expectations for an increase of 2.8 percent and up from 2.6 percent in the previous month.







