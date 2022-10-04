Regulatory News:
VITURA (Paris:VTR):
|Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of
issuer (Legal Entity
Identifier)
|Day of
transaction
|Identification code of
financial instrument
Aggregated daily
Daily weighted average price
Market (MIC Code)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|26/09/2022
|FR0010309096
38
23.20
XPAR
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|27/09/2022
|FR0010309096
47
22.20
XPAR
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|28/09/2022
|FR0010309096
71
19.20
XPAR
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|29/09/2022
|FR0010309096
80
20.36
XPAR
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|30/09/2022
|FR0010309096
86
19.79
XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
322
20.55
|Details per transaction
|Name of issuer
|Identification code issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Name of
Investment
Services
Provider
|Identification code of
Investment Services
Provider
Day/time of
|Identification
code of
financial
instrument
Price per
|Currency
Acquired
|Market (MIC
Code)
|Reference number
of transaction
|Purpose of buy back
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
26/09/2022 10:37:26
|FR0010309096
23.20
|EUR
38
|XPAR
|00321781608EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
27/09/2022 09:47:25
|FR0010309096
22.20
|EUR
47
|XPAR
|00321942324EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
28/09/2022 09:00:40
|FR0010309096
19.20
|EUR
19
|XPAR
|00322083707EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
28/09/2022 09:00:49
|FR0010309096
19.20
|EUR
52
|XPAR
|00322083753EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
29/09/2022 12:40:55
|FR0010309096
20.20
|EUR
13
|XPAR
|00322294577EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
29/09/2022 12:40:55
|FR0010309096
20.20
|EUR
5
|XPAR
|00322294578EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
29/09/2022 16:35:49
|FR0010309096
20.40
|EUR
47
|XPAR
|00322365076EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
29/09/2022 17:29:45
|FR0010309096
20.40
|EUR
15
|XPAR
|00322401477EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
30/09/2022 09:01:17
|FR0010309096
19.70
|EUR
24
|XPAR
|00322544405EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
30/09/2022 09:01:17
|FR0010309096
19.70
|EUR
3
|XPAR
|00322544406EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
30/09/2022 09:31:17
|FR0010309096
19.80
|EUR
40
|XPAR
|00322552092EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
30/09/2022 10:46:15
|FR0010309096
19.90
|EUR
19
|XPAR
|00322571110EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
VITURA