

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British bakery chain Greggs PLC (GRG.L) on Tuesday said its sales in the third quarter increased 14.6% compared with the same period last year.



Company-managed shop like-for-like sales for the quarter grew 9.7%.



Looking forward, the company said its outlook for cost inflation for the year remains consistent with its previous guidance of nearly 9%.







