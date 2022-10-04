Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption shares of SECTRA AB (151/22)

With effect from October 12, 2022, the redemption shares in SECTRA AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including October 21, 2022. Instrument: Redemption shares Short name: SECT IL B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018245979 Order book ID: 268803 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB