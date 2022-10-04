Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.10.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption shares of SECTRA AB (151/22)

With effect from October 12, 2022, the redemption shares in SECTRA AB will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including October 21, 2022. 

Instrument:   Redemption shares            
Short name:   SECT IL B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018245979              
Order book ID:  268803                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
