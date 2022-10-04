Anzeige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split with redemption and change of ISIN for SECTRA AB (150/22)

Referring to the bulletin from SECTRA AB's annual general meeting, held on
September 8, 2022, the company will carry out a stock split with redemption in
relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from
Oct 10, 2022. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 SECT B          
Terms:                    Split with redemption: 2:1
Current ISIN:                SE0016278196       
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Oct 7, 2022        
New ISIN code:                SE0018245953       
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Oct 10, 2022       

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
