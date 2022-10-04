Lovevery Announces European Expansion with Another Year of its Award-Winning Play Kits Program

Parents across Europe and in the U.K. now have access to Lovevery's early learning system up to age four

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovevery, the fast-growing early childhood brand today announced it is further investing in the European market, expanding its subscription Play Kits program to serve three-year-olds and their parents. As the business continues to grow across Europe and in the U.K., Lovevery is broadening its support system and responding to parents' needs for the pivotal and challenging year of age three.



After years of play studies, prototype testing and consulting with child development experts, Lovevery created the essential play-to-learn program for three-year-olds and their parents, with first-of-their-kind tools for social emotional learning and promoting independence. Available across multiple languages, each of the four new Play Kits-The Observer, The Storyteller, The Problem Solver, and The Analyst-is packed full of expert-designed playthings and guidance for parents, delivered at just the right developmental stage. The Play Kits include books to reflect real-life experiences, in addition to playthings, activities, and parent resources for purposeful play and STEM learning, such as the Squeeze & Spray Mop, Plan Ahead Weather Board, Wooden Emotional Dolls, Montessori-inspired Math Bars & Number Tiles, and the Red Dot Award-winning Modular Playhouse.





"Our mission is to support families around the world, whether they have grown with us from birth or are discovering Lovevery for the first time," said Jessica Rolph, Lovevery Cofounder & CEO. "As the 'Year of Self,' age three is a time of discovery and independence with big emotions and opinions. The Play Kits will help parents navigate new phases with their three-year-old by equipping them with crucial social emotional skills."

With the launch of new Play Kits, Lovevery will also ramp up content offerings designed to support families with three-year-olds, spotlighting themes including raising an empathetic child, inspiring ownership of routines, activities for practicing impulse control and math skills, and more. Parents can find child development information, activity ideas and other resources in the Play Guides included with each Kit, as well as Lovevery's blog, social media channels and weekly subscriber emails.

"Since launching our subscription program last year, our customer base across Europe and in the U.K has been asking us to expand upon the ages currently served," said Roderick Morris, Lovevery Cofounder & President. "Currently more than 10% of Lovevery subscribers are based internationally, and we're invested in further growing the global business by responding to the unique needs of European families."

The Play Kits by Lovevery are available from ages 0-48 months and deliver at 2-3 month intervals with subscriptions starting at 84 € per Play Kit.

ABOUT LOVEVERY

Lovevery's early learning system supports families with stage-based play essentials for children and multi-channel content for parents. The company is best known for its award-winning subscription Play Kits program. Lovevery was launched in 2017 by Cofounders Jessica Rolph and Roderick Morris with the introduction of the company's first product, The Play Gym. Today, Lovevery is a Certified B Corporation, serving more than thirty markets worldwide. Lovevery's global headquarters is in Boise, Idaho USA, with a multinational European team based in Amsterdam. To learn more, visit: lovevery.eu and lovevery.co.uk.

