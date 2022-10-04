RWE has agreed to buy Con Edison's renewables business for $6.8 billion. The combined portfolio almost doubles RWE's operating assets in the United States to 7.2 GW, making it the fourth-largest renewables company and the second-largest US solar operator.From pv magazine USA Consolidated Edison has entered into a purchase and sale agreement to sell its wholly owned subsidiary, Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses (CEB) and its subsidiaries to RWE Renewables Americas, a unit of RWE Aktiengesellschaft. The transaction is valued at $6.8 billion. Con Edison CEB is an operator and developer of renewable ...

