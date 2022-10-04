Safeture AB: Safeture sign risk intelligence provider Riskline

Safeture has signed Danish risk intelligence company Riskline as a content provider.

The Riskline agreement underlines Safeture's offer as an open tech solution and as "risk intelligence agnostic."

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riskline is one of the world's leading travel risk insights companies leveraging AI and professional analysts to process more than 100 000 data sources providing accurate and timely risk assessments. In a world characterized by geopolitical uncertainty and potentially challenging and risky situations, updated, accurate data is required to act quickly. The Riskline collaboration will strengthen the functionality and dynamic of Safeture's platform as it adds risk intelligence sources, allowing the customers to choose or add different risk intelligence sources to the platform and thereby have a unified view that will benefit their overall risk management.

"Riskline has been on our radar for a long time. As we have moved forward with our open tech solution and to become "risk intelligence agnostic," a collaboration was made possible. By offering Riskline's world-class intelligence to our tech platform for mass communication and positioning, the agreement will open for business opportunities globally," says Magnus Hultman, CEO of Safeture.

"It is great to enter into a partnership with another Nordic company that helps keep people safe and informed around the world through its emphasis on providing a high-quality duty of care solutions. Our information will allow Safeture users to make smarter decisions in an increasingly volatile risk environment" - Kennet Nordlien, CEO of Riskline

Through this new collaboration, more organizations and businesses will be better equipped to support their employees, manage potential risks of sending people overseas, and proactively prepare based on up-to-date live information.

Safeture continues to evaluate intelligence providers to give customers the best possible intelligence opportunities and emphasize the benefits of an open tech solution.

About Safeture AB

Safeture (founded in 2009) is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company based in Sweden. The company offers a complete platform to manage employee safety and risk/crisis management. Through world-leading technology and innovative solutions, Safeture helps more than 4 000 companies and organizations to protect what matters most - their employees. Safeture allows corporations to effectively automate safety and security while seamlessly integrating the software to become a natural part of their internal processes. The Safeture share is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: SFTR). Erik Penser Bank AB is the Certified Adviser. Ph: +46 8-463 83 00 E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Riskline

Riskline is a leading travel risk intelligence company in operation since 2007 and based in Copenhagen, Denmark. Riskline's world-class information and analysis services are trusted by small business and Fortune 500 companies across a wide range of industries.

