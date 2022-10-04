DJ Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP (CSH2 LN) Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Oct-2022

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP

DEALING DATE: 03-Oct-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 1043.3218

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 222264

CODE: CSH2 LN

ISIN: LU1230136894

----------------------------------------------------------------------

