DJ Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (XCO2 LN) Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Oct-2022 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 30-Sep-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.3663
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1012221
CODE: XCO2 LN
ISIN: LU1981859819
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1981859819 Category Code: NAV TIDM: XCO2 LN Sequence No.: 192173 EQS News ID: 1456011 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1456011&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 04, 2022 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)