04.10.2022
Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc (FEDG LN) Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Oct-2022 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 03-Oct-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 106.2746

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 482248

CODE: FEDG LN

ISIN: LU1233598447

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1233598447 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      FEDG LN 
Sequence No.:  192117 
EQS News ID:  1455897 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1455897&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2022 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
