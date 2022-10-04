

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer price inflation accelerated for the third straight month in August, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Producer prices surged 53.0 percent year-on-year in August, following a 52.3 percent increase in July. Prices have been rising since December 2020.



Prices in the domestic market increased 70.82 percent annually in August and those of the foreign market rose 22.0 percent.



Among the main industrial groups, prices for energy grew the most, by 158.13 percent annually in August, followed by intermediate goods with a 24.60 percent rise.



Prices for capital goods advanced 11.08 percent. Prices for durable consumer goods and non-durable consumer goods rose by 17.92 percent and 17.50 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 1.9 percent in August.







