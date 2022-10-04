Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has appointed Anselm Waigand as Head of Risk Engineering, Germany. He was previously Senior Risk Engineer at BHSI in Frankfurt, Germany.

"Anselm has been at the forefront of our efforts to expand our risk engineering team and capabilities in Germany and throughout the region," said Leander Metzger, Head of Property, Engineered Lines and Risk Engineering, DACH region. "I am so pleased to have him now leading our growing risk engineering team in Germany as we deploy our deep technical expertise locally in Europe."

Anselm joined BHSI in 2020, and has more than 15 years of engineering experience at major global insurers. He holds a degree in Civil/Structural Engineering from Technical University Darmstadt, Germany.

He will continue to be based in Frankfurt and can be reached at Anselm.Waigand@bhspecialty.com.

