PR Newswire
04.10.2022 | 10:03
29 Leser
Live Gemini, a brand of Digital Live Media Ltd sets to go live by December 2022

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Gemini a brand-new adult social platform that integrates camming, fan club, video, dating, social media and a digital store, today officially announces its early bird sign up feature for creators.

Digital Live Media Ltd

The platform, which is scheduled to be live by December 2022, offers creators:

  • VR and AR Entertainment
  • Storyboard photos and videos
  • Social media integrations
  • Pay per view accounts
  • Messaging
  • An online merchandise store

Ahead of the eagerly anticipated launch, the team are continuing to develop, test and tweak the platform to make sure it supports content creators in their journey to attract a large user base to their profiles.

To sign up for early access, please visit: https://digitallivemedia.com

For more information about Digital Live Media:
DIGITAL LIVE MEDIA LTD
Email: info@digitallivemedia.com
Tel: 0203 603 2387
Web: https://www.digitallivemedia.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1913278/DIGITAL_LIVE_MEDIA.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/live-gemini-a-brand-of-digital-live-media-ltd-sets-to-go-live-by-december-2022-301639550.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
