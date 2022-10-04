Anzeige
04.10.2022
Meadow Tec Research: UK based global innovator and researcher of cannabinoid-based medicine, treatments and retail products, makes plans to drive change in pharmaceutical packaging.

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meadow Tec Research Ltd, based in London, are looking into the wide scale adoption of biodegradable packaging for all its future products. In so far as reasonably possible, this will mark a stark shift from the conventional means of pharma packaging towards the consideration and use of alternative eco-friendly materials, such as paper, plastic, recycled cardboard, corn starch gelatine, pectin, and wheat bran, among others. This is borne from the company's aspiration to reduce observed frivolous packaging in a step to help the environment.

Meadow Tec ResearchLtd

For instance, in 2016, the European Commission reported that 39.9% of waste was due to food and pharmaceutical packaging.

The company believes pharmaceutical packaging must serve its purpose on two levels. It must provide protection on both the physical and biological side ensuring that the product is kept safe during storage, transportation, and distribution.

This being the case, the company is evaluating its opportunity analysis to address all its primary, secondary, tertiary, and ancillary packaging solutions.

Further, due to recent advances in 3d printing the company considers that the opportunity to reimagine the future widespread change of pharma packaging is likely to occur in only a matter time.

For more information about Meadow Tec Research:

Company: MEADOW TEC RESEARCH LTD

Email: info@meadowtecresearch.com
Website: https://www.meadowtecresearch.com
Tel: 0203 642 1540

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1913319/Meadow_Tec_Research.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uk-based-global-innovator-and-researcher-of-cannabinoid-based-medicine-treatments-and-retail-products-makes-plans-to-drive-change-in-pharmaceutical-packaging-301639681.html

