

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment registered a moderate increase in September, but the total number of unemployed reached the lowest for the month of September since 2008, the labour ministry said Tuesday.



The number of people out of work increased 0.6 percent, or 17,679 in September from August.



The number of unemployed totaled 2.941 million. The total number of unemployed was the lowest in the month of September since 2008.



Compared to the same period last year, unemployment decreased 9.70 percent or 315,883.



Among major economic sectors, unemployment decreased by 7,024 in the agricultural sector. Similarly, unemployment in the construction sector fell by 4,765.



Meanwhile, unemployment in the service sector rose by 24,691.



Data also showed that unemployment among young people aged below 25 years rose by 12,787 or 6.47 percent compared to the previous month to a total of 210,273, the lowest in a month of September in the entire historical series.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de