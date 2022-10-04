DJ Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (EBUY LN) Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Oct-2022 / 10:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 03-Oct-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.7347

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11491317

CODE: EBUY LN

ISIN: LU2023678878

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2023678878 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EBUY LN Sequence No.: 192286 EQS News ID: 1456293 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1456293&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2022 04:41 ET (08:41 GMT)