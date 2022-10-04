DJ Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (IQCT LN) Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Oct-2022 / 10:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 03-Oct-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.2553

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5070847

CODE: IQCT LN

ISIN: LU2023679256

