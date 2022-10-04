Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.10.2022
WKN: LYX0YW ISIN: LU1841731745 Ticker-Symbol: L4K3 
Dow Jones News
04.10.2022 | 11:13
Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc (LCCN LN) Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Oct-2022 / 10:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 03-Oct-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.4306

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 24974773

CODE: LCCN LN

ISIN: LU1841731745

ISIN:      LU1841731745 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      LCCN LN 
Sequence No.:  192279 
EQS News ID:  1456277 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1456277&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2022 04:42 ET (08:42 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
