

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rose sharply on Tuesday, building on gains from the previous session after the government made a dramatic U-turn on one of the tax cuts that contributed to extreme bond market turmoil last week.



The pound hit a two-week high as Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng prepares to bring forward the publication of his debt-reduction plans.



The benchmark FTSE 100 climbed 118 points, or 1.7 percent, to 7,027 after rising 0.2 percent on Monday.



Low-cost airline Wizz Air Holdings rallied 3.6 percent after data revealed a 51.5 percent jump in passenger traffic and 12.7 percent lower CO2 emissions in the month of September 2022.



Bakery chain Greggs jumped almost 11 percent after it reported a 14.6 percent increase in third-quarter sales.



Legal & General Group added 5 percent as the financial services and asset management firm reassured investors about its financial status.



Made.Com climbed 22 percent. The embattled furniture retailer said it has begun talks with a 'number of interested parties' regarding the sale of the company.







