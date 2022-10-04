BELLWAY PLC - Total Voting Rights

BELLWAY p.l.c.

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

03 OCTOBER 2022

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, Bellway p.l.c. notifies the market that as at 30 September 2022, Bellway p.l.c.'s ordinary issued share capital consists of 123,487,367 ordinary shares of 12.5 pence each with voting rights. Bellway p.l.c. does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Bellway p.l.c. is 123,487,367.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717