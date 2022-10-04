Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.10.2022
PR Newswire
04.10.2022 | 12:15
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

London, October 4


BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc
LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31


Portfolio Holdings

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc as at 30 June 2022 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/beri-portfolio-disclosure.pdf


Sarah Beynsberger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2639

4 October 2022

END

