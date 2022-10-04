

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose for the sixth straight session on Tuesday and traded $1,700 for the first time in three weeks as a weaker dollar and a retreat in bond yields added to safe-haven appeal of the precious metal.



Spot gold rose 0.6 percent to $1,709.49 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up nearly 1 percent at $1,718.05.



The dollar extended its slide and bond yields declined as weak U.S. manufacturing and construction data released overnight raised hopes for slower Federal Reserve tightening.



While U.S. manufacturing activity grew at its slowest pace in nearly 2-1/2 years, construction spending fell by the most in 1-1/2 years in August, separate data showed on Monday - raising hopes for a dovish pivot from the U.S. Federal Reserve.



The Bank of England is the first to pivot back to quantitative easing, claiming to restore market functioning and reduce risks of contagion.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de