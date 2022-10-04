Nasdaq Stockholm AB: LISTING OF LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP

NOTICE 2022-10-04 LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES (Record Id 211063) Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 16 certificate(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 2022-10-05. The certificate(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden. (STO Leverage Certificates Extend ME) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1093092