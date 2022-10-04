Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.10.2022
Der Markt, der auch jetzt boomt – Meldung setzt gewaltiges Potential frei
ACCESSWIRE
04.10.2022 | 13:00
Energy Recovery to Host Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on November 2, 2022

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) today announced it will release its financial results for the quarterly period ending September 30, 2022, and host a conference call to discuss the quarterly results and related matters on November 2, 2022 after market close.

EARNINGS RELEASE
Wednesday, November 2, 2022 (after market close)

LIVE CONFERENCE CALL
Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET
Listen-only, US / Canada Toll-Free: +1 (877) 709-8150
Listen-only, Local / International Toll: +1 (201) 689-8354

CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY
Expiration: Friday, December 2, 2022
US / Canada Toll-Free: +1 (877) 660-6853
Local / International Toll: +1 (201) 612-7415
Access code: 13732700

Investors may also access the live call or the replay over the internet at: ir.energyrecovery.com/websites/energyrecover/English/2200/calendar.html

The replay will be available approximately three hours after the live call concludes.

About Energy Recovery
Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) creates technologies that solve complex challenges for commercial and industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. Building on our pressure exchanger technology platform, we design and manufacture solutions that make commercial and industrial processes more efficient and sustainable. What began as a game-changing invention for desalination has grown into a global business accelerating the environmental sustainability of customers' operations in multiple industries. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Energy Recovery has manufacturing and research and development facilities across California and Texas with sales and on-site technical support available globally. For more information, visit www.energyrecovery.com.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations
ir@energyrecovery.com
+1 (281) 962-8105

SOURCE: Energy Recovery



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/718686/Energy-Recovery-to-Host-Third-Quarter-2022-Financial-Results-Conference-Call-on-November-2-2022

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
