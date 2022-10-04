EYEfi Group Technologies Inc.: EYEfi Expands Wildfire Monitoring Network With 52% Sales Growth This Year

First solar powered vantage point cameras to be deployed in coming bushfire season

Sales growth continues with large infrastructure client, Melbourne Water Corporation

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / EYEfi Group Technologies Inc. (CSE:EGTI)(OTC PINK:EGTTF) ("EYEFi") is pleased to report on the expansion of EYEfi SPARC for Melbourne Water Corporation (MWC) and sales revenue growth of 52% for this customer year-to-date on the prior 12 months.

EYEfi has expanded its bushfire (wildfire) monitoring solution for MWC, and this fire season will see the first of the remote vantage point cameras deployed in the Upper Yarra Reservoir water catchment.

EYEfi's SPARC technology is a disruptive and foundational capability that offers entirely new levels of situational and spatial awareness for government, large enterprise, defence and consumer markets. SPARC can inform the location of anything that can be seen in the real world, simply by pointing a camera at it. The proprietary technology uses a set of patented algorithms and does not use GPS, internet, or satellite. The spatial technology also powers EYEfi's Smartphone App, SpatialEye, being released in November 2022.

In addition to the fixed tower-based solution being provided to Melbourne Water, EYEfi will be deploying the first of the vantage point cameras this coming fire season; offering entirely new vision and spatial targeting of fire ignition events located in remote areas of the water catchment. The innovative solution incorporates the solar panel into the pole design and houses all EYEfi communications equipment and batteries, to provide 24/7 monitoring of the surroundings.

Throughout Melbourne Water's vast water catchments, are more than one-hundred remote vantage point locations that are normally utilized by requiring field personnel to visit these remote sites to gain a map bearing on a fire, which is then used to triangulate with other bearings from fire tower operators to establish the approximate coordinates of a fire.

EYEfi's solves these two key issues: it removes the need and associated risk of having personnel visit these remote sites (particularly during periods of high fire danger risk), and the need to triangulate to establish the location of a fire. Any single EYEfi SPARC-enabled camera can determine the exact location of a fire from a single viewpoint; significantly improving the safety of field personnel and saving precious time by determining the fire's location remotely, and in real-time.

EYEfi's CEO, Simon Langdon said "We are looking forward to deploying this capability for Melbourne Water this coming fire season and providing them with entirely new capabilities and vision that will better protect their assets, personnel, and the broader community. This is an easy to install solution that is very scalable and affordable, making it a perfect fit for these vantage point sites".

More information on EYEfi SPARC can be found on our website here.

---- end ---

About EYEfi in detail:

EYEfi is connecting the world's people and devices with the world around them, in real-time and in ways not previously possible.

EYEfi is a software and electronics engineering company that has developed, patented and commercialized an innovative spatial technology; spatial, predictive, approximation and radial convolution (SPARC) and an associated product suite, that turns sensors, cameras and smartphones (fixed, mobile, airborne, portable or handheld) into geo-target co-ordinate acquisition devices.

EYEfi has also developed IIoT sensor hardware and associated cloud software, as a second pillar within its product offering. EYEfi Cloud is a next generation cloud platform that provides a secure and centralized environment where customers can manage their EYEfi product deployments and applications.

