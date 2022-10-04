Employees in 5 Countries Participate in 'Billtrust for Better Day' to Support Literacy, Hunger and Other Causes

Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader, held its inaugural Billtrust for Better Day, a company-wide volunteering event. The initiative, which took place on September 16 and September 23, 2022, was an opportunity for Billtrust's global employees to dedicate time to support causes either in their local communities or remotely. Projects included reading to elementary school students, nature-area cleanup and food bank assistance, and employees volunteered over 500 hours for 21 causes worldwide.

"We are committed to growing our philanthropic presence across the communities where we live, work and serve, and Billtrust for Better Day allowed our team to give back through a variety of opportunities," said Flint Lane, Billtrust Founder and CEO. "Through partnerships with community organizations and employee volunteering initiatives, we work to magnify the positive impacts we can make as an organization."

Billtrust for Better Day volunteer initiatives included:

Atlanta: Making snack kits for YMCA youth.

Belgium: Canal clean up.

Colorado: Sorting for local food bank.

The Netherlands: Parnassia Beach cleanup.

New Jersey: Diaper packaging for families in need.

Poland: "Old Airport" clean up.

Partners for Billtrust for Better Day include:

100 Cameras

Artworx Events

Boys and Girls Clubs of Collier County

Food Bank of the Rockies

Home Front

Move for Hunger

Project Helping

San Jose Museum of Art

Team4tech

United Way Greater Atlanta

Learn more about Billtrust's commitment to social responsibility and sustainability here.

