Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Appoints Globally Recognized Oncology Leader, Allan Tsung, MD to its Scientific Advisory Board

FRAMINGHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) ("Xenetic" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative immune-oncology technologies addressing hard to treat cancers, today announced the appointment of Allan Tsung, MD to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Tsung is a nationally and internationally recognized leader specializing in evaluating and caring for patients with liver, bile duct and pancreas cancers and is an expert in laparoscopic and robotic surgery. He currently serves as Chair of the Department of Surgery at the University of Virginia ("UVA") School of Medicine and Director of the Cancer Therapeutics program at the University of Virginia Comprehensive Cancer Center.

"Dr. Tsung brings decades of experience across both research and patient care which provides a valuable perspective to our team and significant insight as we advance our innovative immune-oncology technologies. We remain committed to driving our DNase-based oncology platform forward, and we expect Dr. Tsung to be a key contributor to Xenetic in identifying unmet medical needs and creating pre-clinical and clinical development strategies. We are excited to leverage Dr. Tsung's expertise and continue building momentum," commented Jeffrey Eisenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Xenetic.

Dr. Tsung is also committed to mentoring other physicians and developing future generations of surgeon scientists. Before joining UVA, Dr. Tsung served as Director of Surgical Oncology at the Ohio State James Comprehensive Cancer Center and Co-Director of the Gastrointestinal Clinical Trials portfolio. Prior to Ohio State, Dr. Tsung served as Vice Chair of Research for the Department of Surgery at the University of Pittsburgh, where he mentored junior faculty and led the development of a new research curriculum for surgical residents. His research efforts are focused on turning laboratory cancer research breakthroughs into treatment options for patients, having co-authored more than 300 peer-reviewed publications and served as principal investigator on multiple National Institute of Health grants. He also studies the socioeconomic factors that lead to disparities in health outcomes for patients receiving cancer treatment. In addition, Dr. Tsung is the President of the Society of Asian Academic Surgeons, Secretary of the Society of Clinical Surgery, and past President of the Society of University Surgeons. He participates in leadership roles in several other academic surgical organizations, including the Society of Surgical Oncology, the Americas Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary Association and the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases.

Dr. Tsung earned his medical degree from the SUNY Health Science Center at Brooklyn, then completed his residency in surgery and a fellowship in hepatobiliary and pancreas surgery at the University of Pittsburgh.

"I am excited to join the Xenetic Scientific Advisory Board and help guide the advancement of the Company's immune-oncology technologies. I have devoted over a decade to studying the role of NETs in cancer and have been very encouraged by the data demonstrated by the DNase technology to date. While still early in its development, the DNase platform has shown its potential to be effective as a both standalone therapy and in combination with chemo and immunotherapy, and it has demonstrated broad utility across a number of cancer cell types investigated in the lab. I am excited to further explore its potential and address areas of significant unmet need," added Dr. Tsung.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative immune-oncology technologies addressing hard to treat cancers. The Company's DNase platform is designed to improve outcomes of existing treatments, including immunotherapies, by targeting neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs), which are involved in cancer progression. Xenetic is currently focused on advancing its systemic DNase program into the clinic as an adjunctive therapy for pancreatic carcinoma and locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

The Company is also developing its personalized CAR T platform technology, XCART, to develop cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-Cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient's malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-Cell lymphomas.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.xeneticbio.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

