Dienstag, 04.10.2022
WKN: A143D6 ISIN: US8522341036 Ticker-Symbol: SQ3 
Tradegate
04.10.22
14:54 Uhr
58,31 Euro
+1,51
+2,66 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
04.10.2022 | 14:08
Social Detention, Inc.: Social Detention Inc. subsidiary, Danliv Inc., Has Completed and Opened to the Public the Civic Square LLC Project

ALAMO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / Social Detention Inc. is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Danliv Inc., has completed the construction of Civic Square LLC charging stations, an apartment complex located in Pleasanton, CA. It consists of (10) Level 2 chargers that are open to the public and electric vehicles 24/7. The project is registered with Alternative Fuels Data Center so users can search for and use the property. The chargers accept several types of payment via smart phone. The project was awarded incentives and has received full payment to fund the construction. Danliv Inc. has begun site operations and revenue is being recognized per the terms of our service agreement.

Robert P. Legg II, President/CEO of Social Detention Inc, recently stated, "We have come full circle with this project and it is now fully operational and generating revenue. We are extremely pleased to have completed the process of submitting the project for incentives and ultimately receiving payment. The incentives allowed us to get these chargers in place without generating any long term debt. Our previously announced Autumn Springs Project is working under the same incentive provider."

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Robert P. Legg II
blegg@sodetention.com

SOURCE: Social Detention, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/718549/Social-Detention-Inc-SODE-subsidiary-Danliv-Inc-Has-Completed-and-Opened-to-the-Public-the-Civic-Square-LLC-Project

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
