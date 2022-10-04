DJ Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc (CRBL LN) Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Oct-2022 / 13:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 03-Oct-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 26.4728
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 53234263
CODE: CRBL LN
ISIN: LU1829218749
