Leukapheresis Market is projected to reach $98 million by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 8.5% - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leukapheresis Market is projected to grow from USD 65 million in 2022 to USD 98 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. While the high cost of therapeutic leukapheresis and leukopaks is expected to restrain the global Leukapheresis market during the forecast period, the increasing incidence and prevalence of leukemia, and the high demand for leukopaks in clinical research are some of the factors set to drive the market.





Browse in-depth TOC on "Leukapheresis Market"

226 - Tables

76 - Figures

294 - Pages

The Leukopaks market is projected to reach USD 784 Million by 2027 from USD 146 Million in 2022, at a CAGR of 39.8% between 2022 and 2027.

In this report, the overall Leukapheresis Market is divided into two sub-markets, the Leukapheresis Products Market and the Leukopaks Market. The Leukapheresis Products Market is classified into four segments-type, application, end user, and region, and the Leukopaks Market is classified into four segments-type, indication, end user, and region.

"In 2021, the disposables segment accounted for the larger share of the leukapheresis products market."

By type, the leukapheresis products market can be segmented into devices and disposables. The disposables segment occupied a larger share of the Leukapheresis Products market in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the recurrent use of disposables during leukapheresis procedures, the increasing adoption of leukapheresis products for the collection of leukopaks and isolated PBMCs from leukopaks for research applications, and the increasing adoption of therapeutic leukapheresis procedures.

"The mobilized leukopaks segment accounted for the largest share of the leukopaks market in 2021."

By type, the leukopaks market can be segmented into mobilized leukopaks, non-mobilized leukopaks, diseased leukopaks, and isolated PBMCs. The mobilized leukopaks segment accounted for the largest share of the Leukapheresis market in 2021. The large share of the segment can be attributed to a large number of mononuclear cells (MNCs) in these leukopaks compared to non-mobilized leukopaks, which increases their utility in research applications.

"In 2021, North America was the region with the largest market share in the Leukapheresis market"

The Leukapheresis market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World.

North America accounted for the largest share of the Leukapheresis market in 2021. The strong presence of a large number of players and a large number of ongoing CAR T-cell therapy clinical trials are driving the growth of the leukapheresis market in the North American region.

Key players in the leukapheresis products market include Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Haemonetics Corporation (US), Terumo BCT, Inc. (US), Macopharma SA (France), and Miltenyi Biotec (Germany).

Some prominent players in the leukopaks market are Discovery Life Sciences (US), StemExpress, LLC (US), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US), Caltag Medsystems Limited (UK), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), and ZenBio (US)

These companies adopted strategies such as product launches, business expansions, agreements, partnerships, and acquisitions to strengthen their presence in the Leukapheresis market.

