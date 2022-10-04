Gabi's to Host Halloween-themed Fundraiser Gala to Support the Special Abilities Community

Oct. 14 Event Will Include Silent Auction, Costume Contest, Decorations by Jesse Jones

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / Gabi's - Powered by Special Abilities today announced that registration is open for its Halloween-themed fundraiser gala on Friday, Oct. 14, from 7-10 p.m. ET at Whitaker & Atlantic in Raleigh. All proceeds raised at Gabi's Ghostly Gala will support the local, women-led nonprofit and its focus to empower the special abilities community to help them find their place in the world.

The organization was founded by Gabi Angelini and her mom Mary. In 2017, then 20-year-old Gabi was having a hard time finding a job after high school, so she sought to start her own business that would employ people with intellectual and developmental disabilities like herself.

"I was devastated when I realized no one would hire my daughter who has Down syndrome despite her love of service, hard work and bubbly personality," said Mary Angelini. "Unfortunately, this discrimination is very common for adults with disabilities in the workplace - only 19.1% of people with a disability were employed in the U.S. in 2021."

Today, Gabi's has over 40 employees with special abilities who help with packaging, assembling, labeling and shipping for various companies - including Bridgestone Tires, Endure Beauty, Furbish, Murphy's Naturals, Nice Cannabis and Wild Organic - as part of Gabi's PALS. The organization's other business entity, Gabi's Grounds, sells locally-sourced coffee and merchandise.

Over 40 employees with special abilities help with packaging, assembling, labeling and shipping as part of Gabi's PALS.

"We created Gabi's not only to serve a need in the special abilities community but also to provide an opportunity for someone to feel fulfilled and excited to come to work every day," added Mary. "We hope the money raised during our upcoming event will allow us to grow the team and continue to provide employment opportunities to those who are so often overlooked."

Gabi's Ghostly Gala will feature dancing, food, drinks, a silent auction and decorations by local Halloween house celebrity and former NC State football player Jesse Jones. For more information and to purchase tickets, please click here. If you are interested in donating a silent auction item, please contact gabisgrounds@gmail.com.

Founded by Gabi and Mary Angelini, Gabi's - Powered by Special Abilities is a nonprofit whose mission is to empower the special abilities community to find their place in the world and enjoy fulfillment in everything they do. Located in Raleigh, North Carolina, the company has over 40 employees with intellectual and developmental disabilities. For more information, please visit https://gabisgrounds.com/.

