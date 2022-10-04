Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.10.2022
Der Markt, der auch jetzt boomt – Meldung setzt gewaltiges Potential frei
WKN: A2QQ50 ISIN: US33835G2057 Ticker-Symbol: 8ZC 
Frankfurt
01.03.22
20:00 Uhr
0,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
FIX PRICE GROUP PLC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIX PRICE GROUP PLC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
04.10.2022 | 14:52
Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction

DJ Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction 04-Oct-2022 / 15:20 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Anton Maksimenko 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       Head of HR 
                                     Amendment to prior notifications 
                                     Previous notification (reference 00260402), 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               due to an error from the broker, had an 
                                     incorrect information on the number of of 
                                     disposed GDRs 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                            Fix Price Group Ltd 
                                     549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
                                     Global Depositary Receipts 
1.      Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
1) 
a)      Identification code                     ISIN: US33835G2057 
 
                                     Disposal 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                     Price         Volume 
                                     311.40         15 
                                     311.00         240 
                                     310.60         748 
                                     310.50         576 
                                     310.00         2449 
                                     310.30         11 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     310.20         3 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                     1254021.70 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      4042 
       Price                            310.248 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2022-09-27 
f)      Place of the transaction                  Moscow Exchange 
g)      Currency                          RUB - Russian Ruble

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US33835G2057 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     FIXP 
LEI Code:   549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
Sequence No.: 192377 
EQS News ID:  1456585 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1456585&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2022 08:20 ET (12:20 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.