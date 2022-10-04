Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription units (BTU) of Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (476/22)

Trading in Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB paid subscription units is to cease. The last trading day is October 5, 2022. Short name: CLS BTU B --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0018408387 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 265799 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB +46 8 528 00 399.