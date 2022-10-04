Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
WKN: A12CNJ ISIN: SE0002756130 Ticker-Symbol: LS6 
Frankfurt
04.10.22
13:22 Uhr
0,085 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire
04.10.2022 | 14:53
83 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription units (BTU) of Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (476/22)

Trading in Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB paid subscription units is to
cease. The last trading day is October 5, 2022. 



Short name:  CLS BTU B  
---------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0018408387
---------------------------
Orderbook ID: 265799   
---------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. 

For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB +46 8 528 00 399.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
