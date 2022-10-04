Meticulous Market Research Pvt Ltd.: English Language Learning Market to Reach $69.62 Billion by 2029 - Market Sizes, Shares, Forecasts, and Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research

REDDING, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled 'English Language Learning Market by Methodology (Blended, Offline, Online), Learning Mode, Age Group, End User (Individual Learners, Educational Institutes, Government Bodies, Corporate Learners), Geography-Global Forecast to 2029', the global English language learning market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2029 to reach $69.62 billion by 2029.





Technological advancements and internet access have changed the teaching process for all languages. English language learning programs are gaining momentum due to globalization, urbanization, and the desire for better education and employment opportunities. English is the most used official language and the second language widely spoken. In addition, it has become the most widely used language in the world for trade and commerce over the past decade or two.

The growth of this market is driven by the rising importance of English in business & professional areas, increasing investments in start-ups & small companies teaching English, and the minimal cost of English language learning apps. However, reluctance to accept English as a primary communication tool in some countries may restrain the growth of this market. The increasing spending on the education sector and transnational education (TNE) is expected to create market growth opportunities. However, the dearth of trained professionals to teach English is a major challenge for the players operating in this market. Additionally, artificial intelligence (AI) & robot technology and e-learning are the major global English language learning market trends.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the English Language Learning Market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had an unprecedented impact on various sectors. Most industries struggled due to challenges such as workforce scarcity and employee safety. The COVID-19 pandemic has been disrupting education systems, particularly affecting the most vulnerable learners and businesses across the globe. Switching to remote working amidst the COVID-19 pandemic triggered an increase in new registrations, bringing the registrations to more than 71 million in 2020 and 92 million in 2021. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the adoption of English e-learning platforms. As most schools, colleges, and educational institutes were closed due to the lockdown restriction, the focus on remote learning platforms increased. E-learning platforms are becoming a big success in education, especially in K-12 and higher education, by increasing the retention of information through virtual learning. Most English language tutoring apps and learning platforms attracted students by offering free or low-cost classes, leading to a surge in online education users and adoption rates. For instance, in 2020, Sanako Corporation (Finland) announced a free subscription to Sanako Connect, a new remote language classroom solution for schools. Sanako Connect allowed students and teachers to access sessions from anywhere using laptops, Chromebooks, or tablets.

According to the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), nearly 463 million students around the globe faced interruptions in 2020 in education, mainly due to a lack of remote learning policies or equipment needed for learning at home. Thus, governments around the globe undertook substantial efforts to ensure continuing education opportunities and rolled out initiatives for the growth of the education sector. For instance, the Ministry of Telecom and Mass Communications provided up to USD 4.31 million in 2020 (300 million rubles) to develop online educational services in Russia. In 2020, the Ministry of Education in the U.K. increased the translation of COVID-19 materials and ensured that immigrant and refugee service centers with access to ongoing learning materials. Such developments and the growing adoption of online platforms for English language learning are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing investments in start-ups and small companies are expected to drive the English language learning market

Education start-ups are evolving rapidly to cater to the needs of hundreds of millions of non-English medium students and individual learners for English language training. The global demand for higher education is expected to increase, and nearly 600 million students will be enrolled in universities worldwide by 2040. Many students present a unique opportunity for education start-ups to expand their product portfolio for English language learning platforms. Since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, English language learning apps have seen a boom in interest by investors as traditional classroom learning models have been flipped upside down. Alternative language learning companies are attracting investors and reaching "unicorn" status, a term used in the venture capital industry to describe a privately held startup company with a valuation of over USD 1 billion, more frequently than ever.

Several companies, including start-ups, have received investments for accelerating the English language learning platforms. For instance, in 2020, MyBuddy.ai (U.S.), an EdTech start-up, received an investment of approximately USD 1 million from the Venture capital firm LETA Capital. This investment aims to improve the mobile application developed by the company whose AI-voice virtual tutor teaches spoken English to children and launch the application in new regions. In 2019, Duolingo (U.S.) received funding of USD 30 million in a new round of funding by Alphabet's investment arm CapitalG for the R&D of new products to develop English language learning solutions and to enhance its AI and machine learning capabilities. All such initiatives and increase in investments for start-ups and companies will help develop newer English language learning solutions to meet the demand and propel the English language learning market in the upcoming years.

To provide efficient analysis, Meticulous Research has segmented this market by methodology (blended learning, offline learning, online learning), learning mode (self-learning apps and applications, tutoring (one-on-one learning, group learning), age group (<18 years, 18-20 years, 21-30 years, 31-40 years, >40 years), end user (individual learners, educational institutes (k-12, higher education), government bodies, corporate learners), and geography (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Based on methodology, in 2022, the blended learning segment is expected to account for the largest share of the English language learning market. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing need for personalized learning for students, the rising importance of effective learning methodology, increasing demand for personalized learning, the rise in the adoption of advanced offline & online learning systems for students and working professionals, the ability to manage to learn at individuals' own pace, and flexibility. However, the online learning segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on learning mode, in 2022, the tutoring segment is expected to account for the largest share of the English language learning market. The growing investment in e-learning tools and technologies to enhance the teaching experience, increasing need for education, and demand for cost-effective programs to address the knowledge gap in students. However, the self-learning apps and applications segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on age group, in 2022, the <18 years segment is expected to account for the largest share of the English language learning market. The increasing digitization of public schools, rising number of English learners, significant increase in smartphone users, growth in student immigration for higher education, and the growing e-learning platforms are expected to drive the segment growth in the coming years. However, the 18-20 years segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user, in 2022, the individual learners segment is expected to account for the largest share of the English language learning market. The rising adoption of smart devices coupled with faster internet penetration, the increasing need for transmission of live content on the internet for better brand engagement and student reach, and the surging social media platforms are expected to drive segment growth in the coming years. Also, the increase in mobile phone user base, the high number of established language learning sites, and the consistent launch of mobile apps at reasonable prices by key players are the other factors contributing to the segment's high growth.

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the English language learning market in 2022. The large market share of Asia-Pacific is attributed to the growing need to improve communication across borders, increasing access to language learning platforms, high demand for multilingual professionals, and government initiatives to strengthen national education networks. Asia-Pacific also is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this market is attributed to the rapid technology adoption across various end-use industries, various schemes launched for supporting digitization in education, and increasing disposable income leading to the penetration of the Internet.

The key players operating in the English language learning market are Cambridge University Press (U.K.), New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (China), Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (U.S.), McGraw-Hill Education, Inc. (U.S.), Duolingo Inc. (U.S.), Berlitz Corporation (U.S.), Busuu Online S.L. (Spain), Babble GMBH (Germany), Linguistica 360, Inc. (U.S.), Mondly (Romania), ELSA Corp. (U.S.), FluentU (A part of Enux Education Limited) (China), Memrise Inc. (U.K.), Mango Languages (U.S.), Rosetta Stone Ltd. (A part of IXL Learning, Inc.) (U.S.), Inlingua International Ltd. (Switzerland), Sanako Corporation (Finland), Transparent Language, Inc. (U.S.), and Open Education LLC (U.S.).

Scope of the Report:

English Language Learning Market, by Methodology

Blended Learning

Offline Learning

Online Learning

English Language Learning Market, by Learning Mode

Self-learning Apps and Applications

Tutoring

- One-on-One Learning

- Group Learning

English Language Learning Market, by Age Group

<18 Years

18-20 years

21-30 years

31-40 years

>40 years

English Language Learning Market, by End User

Individual Learners

Educational Institutes

- K-12

- Higher Education

Government Bodies

Corporate Learners

English Language Learning Market, by Geography

North America

- U.S.

- Canada

Europe

- Germany

- U.K.

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

- Poland

- Netherlands

- Belgium

- Sweden

- Austria

- Switzerland

- Finland

- Norway

- Turkey

- Ireland

- Luxembourg

- Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- South Korea

- India

- Indonesia

- Australia & New Zealand

- Taiwan

- Hongkong

- Singapore

- Malaysia

- Vietnam

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

- Brazil

- Mexico

- Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

- UAE

- Saudi Arabia

- Rest of Middle East & Africa

