ConcealBrowse to Help Barrier Customers Avoid Ransomware on Devices and the Network through Patented Browser Isolation and Zero Trust Technologies

Conceal, the leader in Zero Trust isolation and ransomware prevention technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Barrier Networks, a UK-based security solutions reseller and managed service provider with clients spanning the financial, legal, HMG/MoD and public critical infrastructure sectors.

"Barrier Networks provides assurance to customers that their systems are resilient to cyber attacks," said Ian McGowan, Managing Director of Barrier Networks. "Conceal will help our customers avoid ransomware attacks at the earliest point of entry, the browser. ConcealBrowse is a highly effective, new way of transparently isolating malware away from devices, keeping attackers away from devices and networks, while preserving the user experience."

"For years, Conceal has supported U.S. government agencies and Fortune 100 clients with our patented zero trust technologies," said Gordon Lawson, CEO of Conceal. "We are excited to work with Barrier Networks, a seasoned managed cyber security service provider serving high profile businesses and the public sector across the UK."

ConcealBrowse leverages an intelligence engine that works at machine speed with near zero latency to dynamically and transparently pre-process and analyze code and move suspicious, unknown and risky code to a cloud-based isolation environment. This unique, patented approach ensures that malicious code or files never enter enterprise devices and cannot infiltrate the network. ConcealBrowse works with existing browsers and supports all popular operating systems, integrates with Microsoft Active Directory, single sign-on authentication and other identity management systems.

Availability

The Conceal Platform is available immediately from Barrier Networks.

About Conceal

Conceal enables organizations to protect users from malware and ransomware at the edge. The Conceal Platform uses Zero Trust isolation technology to defend against sophisticated cyber threats. Conceal is used by Fortune 500 and government organizations globally to ensure their users and IT operations remain secure, anonymous and isolated from attacks. For more information, visit https://conceal.io/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005330/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Christine Blake

W2 Communications for Conceal

christine@w2comm.com