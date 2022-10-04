AiDash revolutionizes biodiversity management through an end-to-end solution, helping organizations meet sustainability targets mandated by current and upcoming legislation in the UK, EU, and U.S.

Breakthrough capabilities reduce timeframe for measuring and optimizing biodiversity management to 1 week, decreasing operational expenditure by up to 75% while analyzing 100% of sites

AiDash, a leading provider of satellite- and AI-powered operations, maintenance, and sustainability solutions, today announced a completely new approach to end-to-end biodiversity management in an upgrade to its Intelligent Sustainability Management System (ISMS). Organizations can now accurately measure and quickly operationalize their biodiversity management in one week, instead of up to six months required by traditional methods.

In the face of rampant climate change, governments worldwide are increasing sustainability legislation by setting standards, goals, and deadlines for companies to adhere to in order to have a more livable future. In the UK, the Environment Act 2021 establishes biodiversity as one of four targets for recovery of the natural world. It requires 10% biodiversity net gain (BNG) in new developments. The enforcement of the Environment Act 2021 will be in place across the UK by the end of 2023. Furthermore, the European Commission proposed a new Nature Restoration Law with an overarching target to restore 20% of the EU's land and sea area by 2030 and all ecosystems in need of restoration by 2050. This includes restoring agricultural ecosystems and increasing grassland butterfly and farmland bird populations.

In the U.S., a number of bills are in development or already in effect, including Recovering America's Wildlife Act of 2022 for conservation or restoration of wildlife and plant species, and Safeguarding America's Future and Environment Act (SAFE Act, 2021), which responds to the effects of extreme weather and climate change on fish, wildlife, and plants.

However, traditional solutions for measuring biodiversity are often manual and highly complex, involving sending ecologists to sample key areas to collect data and extrapolate findings for the entire site. These measurements are inherently incomplete, prone to unconscious bias, and can be expensive and time consuming for large areas or distributed estates. As a result, these legacy solutions are impractical for biodiversity planning to meet the 2023 deadlines.

Only a modern technology-based approach to biodiversity management will enable organizations to reach the 2023 land sustainability goals. AiDash ISMS analyzes 100% of the site and delivers accurate, objective measurements in about a week, without guesswork. ISMS also operationalizes biodiversity management programs all the way from initial measurements through to government reporting.

Using satellites and AI, ISMS climate technology takes stock of the current environment, from tree cover to wetlands, and enables end-to-end planning to manage carbon offset and biodiversity efforts. ISMS helps local governments as well as gas and electric utilities, water and wastewater utilities, and construction companies to:

Assess the environment quickly and accurately with fast, easy, and economical satellite measurements that cover 100% of the area

Identify targets and steps by combining ground information with satellite measurements in a single dashboard

Operationalize with effective plans that put biodiversity net gain targets into action

Avoid the GHG emissions inherent in sending cars and trucks into sites for survey work

To manage their end-to-end biodiversity programs and meet their government deadlines, many companies and local governments have already started using ISMS's transformational biodiversity management capabilities including Anglian Water, two major water utilities in the UK, National Grid as well as large landowners.

"With AiDash ISMS climate technology, organizations can now move towards achieving their biodiversity net gain, and other natural capital goals," says Abhishek Singh, co-founder and CEO of AiDash. "At the same time, they can reduce operational costs by as much as 75%. We're excited to see the impact our technology has for the core industries we serve."

"We are serious about meeting the biodiversity net gain goals required by the UK's Environment Act," says Chris Gerrard, Catchment and Biodiversity Manager at Anglian Water. "We need a technology platform that helps us understand the biodiversity resource across our estate and AiDash may just have the solution we need."

AiDash will officially launch its new biodiversity management solution at the Economist Impact Event Sustainability Week: Countdown to COP 27 (October 3 6) in London, UK, where the team will be on the ground in booth eight, next to the World Wildlife Fund. AiDash is a sponsor of the event, and their leadership team will present "Meet Your Biodiversity Net Gain Targets From Space." To learn more, please visit www.aidash.com.

About AiDash

AiDash is an AI-first vertical SaaS company on a mission to transform operations, maintenance, and sustainability in industries with geographically distributed assets by using satellites and AI at scale. With access to a continual, near real-time stream of critical data, utilities, energy, mining, and other core industries can make more informed decisions and build optimized long-term plans, all while reducing costs, improving reliability, and achieving sustainability goals. To learn more about how AiDash is helping core industries become more resilient, efficient, and sustainable, visit www.aidash.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005365/en/

Contacts:

BAM for AiDash

aidash@bamtheagency.com