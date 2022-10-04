Puerto Rico's latest procurement exercise is the second round of a tender scheme designed to allocate 3.75 GW of renewablesd capacity and 1.5 GW of storage.From pv magazine LatAm The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) has launched a request for proposals (RFP) to allocate 1 GW of renewable energy capacity and 500 MW of storage. The procurement exercise is being held in accordance with the Integrated Resource Plan, which was approved by the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau in August 2020. It is the second round of a tender scheme launched in February 2021. The deadline for the submission of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...