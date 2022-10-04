Doral, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2022) - World Famous Puppies, the creator of an innovative way to showcase the individual characteristics of puppies so that they are placed in happy homes, was officially welcomed to Doral, Florida, by the city's leadership. Erik Torres, the company's founder, owner, and CEO, helped to cut the red ribbon at the World Famous Puppies Doral storefront, an event attended by local celebrities and leaders.

The recognition came after World Famous Puppies had been matching puppies with their new families for just over a year. The company, which connects breeders with responsible individuals and families, works to place puppies in caring homes by educating potential owners about their personalities and needs via videos on its website and Instagram page. Customers are able to obtain financing through the World Famous Puppies website and receive their puppies the next day.

Erik Torres says, "I am excited that Doral's city officials visited us and gave us a very special recognition. World Famous Puppies started with just one puppy and a vision: to use the power of social media and today's technology to help new owners better understand the unique needs and personalities of their puppies. Thanks to everyone's support, each day we are placing more puppies in forever homes."

With its Doral location established, World Famous Puppies states that it is preparing to franchise and open several stores across the country and to also offer a line of pet accessories, including collars and leashes. "Our new brick-and-mortar locations will help potential pet owners to connect with our puppies so that more of our furry friends can go home with the right families and live quality lives," the company says. "We are passionate about finding the right home for each puppy, as they are all individuals with their own needs."

World Famous Puppies invites all potential pet-owners to check out the puppies available on its website. "Whether you are ready to find your next furry friend or just need a smile, you will have a great time looking at our Mini Goldendoodles, Cavapoos, Mini Sheepadoodles, and other adorable puppies," it states.

World Famous Puppies is the #1 puppy store in the United States. Founded by CEO/owner Erik Torres, its community of dog lovers is committed to connecting the nation's top breeders to caring and responsible individuals and families. It holds itself and its customers to the highest standards and aims to improve the life of each puppy, breeder, and owner who joins its family.

