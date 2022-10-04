Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (477/22)

As from October 5, 2022, the instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc below will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short ISIN MINI L SEMCON AVA 3 GB00BNTS6J62 MINI L SEMCON AVA 1 GB00BNTQTG88 MINI L SEMCON AVA 2 GB00BNTQVP18 The last day of trading will be October 4, 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.